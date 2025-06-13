Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) Short Interest Update

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 686.7% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Triumph Financial Trading Down 2.1%

TFINP opened at $21.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54. Triumph Financial has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $24.40.

Triumph Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

