Verity & Verity LLC Has $19.97 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.8% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $199.66 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $181.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.86.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

