Short Interest in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Expands By 131.5%

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 131.5% from the May 15th total of 13,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vision Marine Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.23. Vision Marine Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $1,025.33.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($233.17) by $229.28. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 662.47% and a negative return on equity of 225.21%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vision Marine Technologies will post -90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats.

