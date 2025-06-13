AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,030,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE AZO opened at $3,675.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,693.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,503.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,792.14 and a 1 year high of $3,916.81.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $36.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total value of $101,995,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,696,515.78. The trade was a 76.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total value of $7,600,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163 shares in the company, valued at $619,401.63. The trade was a 92.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $147,189,762. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 price objective on AutoZone in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,072.24.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

