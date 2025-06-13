Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $53.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.71.

Several brokerages have commented on CBRL. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $65.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $821.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.65 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 38.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp purchased 105,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.94 per share, with a total value of $3,806,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,452,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,132,068. The trade was a 4.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 385,307 shares of company stock worth $15,679,910 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,452,000 after purchasing an additional 106,440 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,613,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 10,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

