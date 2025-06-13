Analysts Set Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price at $1,149.91

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,156.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total value of $1,561,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,040 shares in the company, valued at $87,099,708.80. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 185,140 shares of company stock valued at $210,271,552 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,617,081,000 after acquiring an additional 375,234 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Netflix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,940,505,000 after acquiring an additional 304,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after acquiring an additional 175,596 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 109,524.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827,662 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX opened at $1,215.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $517.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,113.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $996.91. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,262.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

