Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.82 ($1.58) and traded as low as GBX 116.30 ($1.57). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 118.80 ($1.60), with a volume of 4,223,214 shares traded.
Greencoat UK Wind Trading Up 0.5%
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 112.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.82. The company has a quick ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.24.
Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile
Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.
