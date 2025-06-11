Eagle Capital Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.68 and traded as low as $9.68. Eagle Capital Growth Fund shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 4,736 shares.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Down 0.7%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David C. Sims purchased 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $29,682.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 199,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,000.90. This trade represents a 1.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Capital Growth Fund

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Mariner LLC increased its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:GRF Free Report ) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

