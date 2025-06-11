Eagle Capital Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.68 and traded as low as $9.68. Eagle Capital Growth Fund shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 4,736 shares.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Down 0.7%
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68.
In related news, CFO David C. Sims purchased 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $29,682.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 199,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,000.90. This trade represents a 1.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.
