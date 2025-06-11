Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.43 and traded as low as $0.28. Trans-Lux shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 120 shares changing hands.

Trans-Lux Stock Down 6.5%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.39.

About Trans-Lux

Trans-Lux Corporation engages in the design and manufacture of digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products.

