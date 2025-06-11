Gordon Rubenstein Sells 25,883 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 25,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $287,301.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,598.70. The trade was a 37.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gordon Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 29,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $325,960.00.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $986.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $12.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACEL shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

