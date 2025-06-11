Gordon Rubenstein Sells 25,883 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 25,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $287,301.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,598.70. The trade was a 37.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Gordon Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 6th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 29,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $325,960.00.
Accel Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of ACEL stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $986.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $12.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACEL shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Accel Entertainment
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- AppLovin Dips on S&P 500 Snub, Morgan Stanley Lifts Target Anyway
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Casey’s Surges on Strong Q4, More Gains Likely Ahead
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Government Mandate Sends eVTOL Stocks Flying
Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.