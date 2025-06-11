Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) Stock Price Down 2.6% – What’s Next?

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 3,615,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,942,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Gryphon Digital Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $82.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gryphon Digital Mining

In other news, Director Daniel George Tolhurst sold 1,981,233 shares of Gryphon Digital Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $2,872,787.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,095,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,175.35. This trade represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,792,968 shares of company stock valued at $3,941,214. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gryphon Digital Mining stock. Murchinson Ltd. grew its position in Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Free Report) by 271.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,403,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756,649 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 3.47% of Gryphon Digital Mining worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gryphon Digital Mining Company Profile

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

