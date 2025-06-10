Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Dimensional Global Credit ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 132,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 46,494 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000.

Get Dimensional Global Credit ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Dimensional Global Credit ETF stock opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $55.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average is $52.96.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Cuts Dividend

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.