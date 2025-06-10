Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,052,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,492 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 13.0% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $57,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $61.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.73. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

