Trust Co. of Oklahoma Buys 132 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3,170.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $164.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.49. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $127.35 and a 12-month high of $169.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

