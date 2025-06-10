PFS Partners LLC Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.2% of PFS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,689,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,892,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $331,591,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1%
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $602.57 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
