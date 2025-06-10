Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Acquires Shares of 14,714 Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 21,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

DX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.25 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jones Trading reduced their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 million. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. On average, analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 264.94%.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

