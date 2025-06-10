Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT opened at $273.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.64 and a one year high of $277.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

