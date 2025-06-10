Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,823 Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:IMAR)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:IMAR – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAR. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $297,000.

NYSEARCA:IMAR opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.55.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March (IMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period starting March 1.

