Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) is Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s 3rd Largest Position

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises 5.7% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $16,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11,847.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 58,643 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 237,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,084,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $154,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $123.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.83 and a fifty-two week high of $127.67.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.