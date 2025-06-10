Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.98. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $48.60.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

