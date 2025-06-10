Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,112,000. Vicus Capital increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 280,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,897,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPMD opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.99 and a one year high of $59.94. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.