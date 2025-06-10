Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,801,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $444,546,000 after buying an additional 66,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,450,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 638,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,488,000 after buying an additional 137,950 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 594,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,797,000 after buying an additional 55,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 592,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,099,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.44.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP stock opened at $201.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $195.80 and a one year high of $321.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $470.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.14 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

See Also

