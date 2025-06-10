Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Down 20.3% – Should You Sell?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 20.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 234 ($3.17) and last traded at GBX 240 ($3.25). 54,402,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,441% from the average session volume of 3,530,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 301.20 ($4.08).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 285 ($3.86) to GBX 370 ($5.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.85) to GBX 200 ($2.71) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Hochschild Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.66) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 290 ($3.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 282.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 236.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.32%.

In other news, insider Eduardo Landin purchased 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.69) per share, for a total transaction of £209,440 ($283,832.50). Corporate insiders own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

