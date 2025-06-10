Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Veritas raised Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Teck Resources Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $54.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0901 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

Teck Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.