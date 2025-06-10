Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Increased by Sonora Investment Management Group LLC

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for about 1.2% of Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $14,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $156.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.40 and a 12-month high of $161.24. The company has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 90.00%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,408.75. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Cfra Research upgraded Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

