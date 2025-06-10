Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Trading Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 312,603 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 107,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Imagine Lithium Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$4.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.
About Imagine Lithium
Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Imagine Lithium
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Palantir Stock Holds Support, Despite Political Backlash
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Tightly-Held Growth Stocks Set Up for Short Squeezes
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Science Applications International Is a Wicked Hot Buy in June
Receive News & Ratings for Imagine Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imagine Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.