Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Trading Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 312,603 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 107,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Imagine Lithium Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Imagine Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imagine Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imagine Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.