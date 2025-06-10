Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $8.32.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

