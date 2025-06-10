Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $8.32.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
