Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RA opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

