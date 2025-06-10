Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RA opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16.
About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
