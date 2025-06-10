Pirate Chain Trading Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $30.43 million and approximately $195,247.22 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00046675 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00009635 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00000726 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.