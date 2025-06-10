Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Robinhood Drops on S&P Snub—Is a Bigger Pullback Coming?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Palantir Stock Holds Support, Despite Political Backlash
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Tightly-Held Growth Stocks Set Up for Short Squeezes
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.