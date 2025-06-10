Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE NCV opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.