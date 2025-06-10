Head-To-Head Comparison: Maquia Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAQC) and zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC)

Maquia Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Free Report) and zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Maquia Capital Acquisition and zSpace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maquia Capital Acquisition N/A -10.66% 10.86% zSpace N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Maquia Capital Acquisition and zSpace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maquia Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00 zSpace 0 0 3 2 3.40

Institutional & Insider Ownership

zSpace has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 230.40%. Given zSpace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe zSpace is more favorable than Maquia Capital Acquisition.

12.4% of Maquia Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 92.7% of Maquia Capital Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maquia Capital Acquisition and zSpace”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maquia Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$960,000.00 N/A N/A zSpace $37.02 million 2.81 N/A N/A N/A

zSpace has higher revenue and earnings than Maquia Capital Acquisition.

Summary

zSpace beats Maquia Capital Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maquia Capital Acquisition

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America. Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About zSpace

zSpace Technologies, Inc. is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications. zSpace Technologies Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

