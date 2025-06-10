Associated Capital Group, Inc. (AC) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.10 on June 26th

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AC opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $801.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.59. Associated Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.18.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 336.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st.

Insider Activity at Associated Capital Group

In other news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli acquired 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.45 per share, for a total transaction of $67,304.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,754.40. This trade represents a 6.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 2,300 shares of company stock worth $89,021 over the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.



