Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Sells 6,168 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $10,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 23.9% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 452.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $251,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12,952.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 98,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,520,000 after purchasing an additional 98,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.70.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $131.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.87 and its 200 day moving average is $119.22. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $131.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

