Hop Protocol (HOP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7,943.26

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $600,055.16 and approximately $7,943.26 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,344.82 or 1.00020246 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,155.07 or 0.99846675 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

