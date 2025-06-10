Sophon Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $107.70 Million (SOPH)

Sophon (SOPH) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Sophon has a market capitalization of $107.70 million and approximately $107.76 million worth of Sophon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sophon token can now be purchased for $0.0539 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Sophon has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sophon alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109,344.82 or 1.00020246 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,155.07 or 0.99846675 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Sophon Token Profile

Sophon’s launch date was May 28th, 2025. Sophon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Sophon’s official message board is blog.sophon.xyz. The official website for Sophon is sophon.xyz. Sophon’s official Twitter account is @sophon.

Sophon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sophon (SOPH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sophon has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sophon is 0.0532102 USD and is up 5.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $99,664,263.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sophon.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sophon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sophon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sophon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sophon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sophon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.