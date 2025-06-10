Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Stock Price Up 28.6% – Here’s Why

Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Get Free Report) traded up 28.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 248,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 65,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.49.
In other news, insider John Bernard Kreft acquired 233,000 shares of Kestrel Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$81,550.00. 37.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Kestrel Gold Inc, an early-stage exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Fireweed located near Kitimat, British Columbia; and the flagship QCM project covering an area of 69 square kilometers located in northern British Columbia.
