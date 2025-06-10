6,212 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Purchased by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,920,000 after buying an additional 45,154,186 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,775,000 after acquiring an additional 28,060,256 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,878,000 after buying an additional 10,057,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,907,000 after buying an additional 8,312,317 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average of $72.62.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2403 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

