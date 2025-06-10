iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3,525.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,487 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,227,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $777,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.24. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.08 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3101 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

