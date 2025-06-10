Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP) is Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,250 shares during the period. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 6.2% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Accurate Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.52% of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $33,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLIP. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,576,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth $20,840,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 530,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,138,000 after purchasing an additional 199,433 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,714,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,431,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,334,000 after purchasing an additional 105,559 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CLIP opened at $100.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.25. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $100.02 and a 12-month high of $100.56.

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

