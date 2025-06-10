Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $127.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.60. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.23 and a twelve month high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.86.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

