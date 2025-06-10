Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 200 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 526.6% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,064,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,535,000 after acquiring an additional 29,844 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,254,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after acquiring an additional 37,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.15.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE stock opened at $251.42 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $257.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.83. The stock has a market cap of $268.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

