Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Buys New Holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,000. ProShares UltraShort QQQ makes up 2.7% of Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC owned 1.08% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $2,922,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $2,004,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $1,891,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 39,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 25,636 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QID opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.23. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $50.45.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

