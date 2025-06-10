Fourpath Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,523 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Fourpath Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,489,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,294,000 after purchasing an additional 722,451 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 805,843.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,175,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175,025 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,986,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,405,000 after purchasing an additional 402,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,089,000 after purchasing an additional 795,467 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.10. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $26.70.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

