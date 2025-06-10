HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Position Reduced by Fourpath Capital Management LLC

Fourpath Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 676 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 3.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 38.7% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 25.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUBS. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $815.00 to $745.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $693.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.71.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $606.92 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $881.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $591.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $666.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,744.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total value of $1,367,077.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,536,312.16. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total transaction of $5,163,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,233 shares in the company, valued at $320,283,502.84. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,062 shares of company stock valued at $11,516,757 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.