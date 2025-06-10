Signet Financial Management LLC Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in International Business Machines by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $272.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $252.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $166.81 and a 52 week high of $273.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

