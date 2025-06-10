Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Cut by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $273.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $285.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.92 and a 200-day moving average of $266.06. The company has a market capitalization of $271.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

