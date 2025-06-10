Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 174,501 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 16,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV stock opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $33.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

