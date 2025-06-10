American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lessened its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,825 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises approximately 3.9% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of American International Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,465,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,715,000 after acquiring an additional 437,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.12.

American International Group Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of AIG opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $88.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.67%.

Insider Activity

In other American International Group news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,764. This trade represents a 68.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

