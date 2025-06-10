Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,020 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 40,436.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,536,000 after acquiring an additional 429,028 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $69,128,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,368,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,445,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,411,000 after purchasing an additional 94,668 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.00.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,084.12. This trade represents a 89.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.3%

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $426.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.69 and a 52 week high of $499.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $438.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.